Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.52

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.52 and last traded at $33.52, with a volume of 13816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 66,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,133,322.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,831. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $556,344.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,011 shares in the company, valued at $767,923.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,373 shares of company stock worth $7,234,983 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTA. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $54,258,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,357,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,408 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,229 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,526,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 192.3% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 657,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

