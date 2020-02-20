Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.36

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.36 and last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 772510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 14.89 and a beta of -0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

