Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.36

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.36 and last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 772510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 14.89 and a beta of -0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

About Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Gladstone Commercial Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Gladstone Commercial Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
DexCom Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub
DexCom Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub
Donegal Group Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Donegal Group Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Casella Waste Systems Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub
Casella Waste Systems Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub
BidaskClub Upgrades Cerus to “Hold”
BidaskClub Upgrades Cerus to “Hold”


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report