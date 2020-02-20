Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Stock Price Down 20%

Focus Graphite Inc (CVE:FMS) shares were down 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 101,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 343,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Get Focus Graphite alerts:

Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Focus Graphite Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Lac Knife graphite deposit that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located in the Côte-Nord region of Québec.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.