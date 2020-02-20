Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.40

Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 10204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

CCC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Clarivate Analytics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,485,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,949,000 after purchasing an additional 167,023 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Clarivate Analytics by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,468,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,993 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Clarivate Analytics by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Clarivate Analytics by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Clarivate Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $20,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC)

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

