Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $85.00

Shares of Zinc Media Group PLC (LON:ZIN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 80.30 ($1.06), with a volume of 62 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.09).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -401.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.73.
In other news, insider Christopher Satterthwaite bought 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £29,999.70 ($39,462.90).
Zinc Media Group plc, a multimedia company, produces television and radio programs in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TV, Publishing, and Digital. It operates television production activities under the Reef TV, Blakeway, Blakeway North, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, and Tern Television brand names.
