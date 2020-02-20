Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $85.00

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Zinc Media Group PLC (LON:ZIN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 80.30 ($1.06), with a volume of 62 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -401.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.73.

In other news, insider Christopher Satterthwaite bought 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £29,999.70 ($39,462.90).

Zinc Media Group Company Profile (LON:ZIN)

Zinc Media Group plc, a multimedia company, produces television and radio programs in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TV, Publishing, and Digital. It operates television production activities under the Reef TV, Blakeway, Blakeway North, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, and Tern Television brand names.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zinc Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zinc Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,810 Shares of Service Co. International
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,810 Shares of Service Co. International
5,870 Shares in Lear Co. Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.
5,870 Shares in Lear Co. Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $819,000 Holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $819,000 Holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 33,697 NortonLifeLock Inc.
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 33,697 NortonLifeLock Inc.
Arconic Inc Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.
Arconic Inc Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.
Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires Shares of 10,514 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.
Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires Shares of 10,514 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report