New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Shares Up 22.2%

New Age Metals Inc (CVE:NAM) shot up 22.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11, 749,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,682,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market cap of $12.32 million and a P/E ratio of -16.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.

New Age Metals Company Profile (CVE:NAM)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned River Valley PGM project that include 30 claim units and 2 mining leases covering an area of approximately 6,688 hectares located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario.

