New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Shares Up 22.2%

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

New Age Metals Inc (CVE:NAM) shot up 22.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11, 749,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,682,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market cap of $12.32 million and a P/E ratio of -16.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.

New Age Metals Company Profile (CVE:NAM)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned River Valley PGM project that include 30 claim units and 2 mining leases covering an area of approximately 6,688 hectares located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,810 Shares of Service Co. International
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,810 Shares of Service Co. International
5,870 Shares in Lear Co. Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.
5,870 Shares in Lear Co. Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $819,000 Holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $819,000 Holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 33,697 NortonLifeLock Inc.
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 33,697 NortonLifeLock Inc.
Arconic Inc Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.
Arconic Inc Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.
Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires Shares of 10,514 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.
Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires Shares of 10,514 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report