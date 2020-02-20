Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.82

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.82 and last traded at $72.40, with a volume of 15817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.92.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 35,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

