New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.44

New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.44 and last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 11401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

NMFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

In other news, Director Rome G. Arnold III acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. Company insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 465.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 105,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

