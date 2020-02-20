General Electric (LON:GEC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.75

General Electric (LON:GEC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.75 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.17), with a volume of 16565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.05 ($0.17).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 300.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 614.93. The company has a market cap of $112.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,072.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77, a current ratio of 78.37 and a quick ratio of 63.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.42%.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

