Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Hits New 12-Month High at $429.97

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $429.97 and last traded at $429.67, with a volume of 4636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $424.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $407.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.39. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 76.72%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.38, for a total transaction of $364,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.75, for a total transaction of $2,338,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,491 shares of company stock valued at $41,814,482. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

