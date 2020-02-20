Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Stock Price Down 25%

Sanatana Resources Inc (CVE:STA) fell 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 170,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 508,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50.

Sanatana Resources Company Profile (CVE:STA)

Sanatana Resources Inc an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Jackfish gold property covering an area of 3,769 hectares located in Ontario. The company was formerly known as Sanatana Diamonds Inc and changed its name to Sanatana Resources Inc in April 2011.

