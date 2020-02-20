Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.96

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.96 and last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 2175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBT. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Welbilt from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Welbilt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30.
About Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.