Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.96

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.96 and last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 2175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBT. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Welbilt from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Welbilt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth $1,990,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,412,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Welbilt by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,258,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after buying an additional 210,750 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Welbilt by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 29,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Welbilt by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 134,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 82,999 shares during the last quarter.

About Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

