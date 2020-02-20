America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.03

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.03 and last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 144385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.
America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile (NYSE:AMX)
América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
