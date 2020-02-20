America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.03

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.03 and last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 144385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile (NYSE:AMX)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

