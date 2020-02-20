Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $142.59

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $142.59 and last traded at $141.40, with a volume of 2764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.52.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Assurant from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.81 and a 200 day moving average of $128.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

In other Assurant news, Director Charles John Koch sold 1,897 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $249,038.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,236 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 2,036.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Gladstone Commercial Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Gladstone Commercial Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
DexCom Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub
DexCom Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub
Donegal Group Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Donegal Group Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Casella Waste Systems Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub
Casella Waste Systems Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub
BidaskClub Upgrades Cerus to “Hold”
BidaskClub Upgrades Cerus to “Hold”


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report