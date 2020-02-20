Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $142.59

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $142.59 and last traded at $141.40, with a volume of 2764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.52.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Assurant from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.81 and a 200 day moving average of $128.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

In other Assurant news, Director Charles John Koch sold 1,897 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $249,038.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,236 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 2,036.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

