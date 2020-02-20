Hancock Whitney Corp Buys Shares of 7,002 Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.06% of Regional Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 1,330.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 164,874 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 87,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on RM shares. TheStreet cut Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Regional Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 4,620 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $142,758.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RM opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 39.86 and a quick ratio of 39.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.99. Regional Management Corp has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $34.93.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.