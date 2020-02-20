Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $212,000 in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,132 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Zumiez by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 520,932 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160,682 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Zumiez by 485.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,507 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 149,676 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,182,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zumiez by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,943 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 66,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,764,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 16,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $583,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,653,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,590,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,136 shares of company stock worth $5,464,243 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.61. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $35.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $264.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.86 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

