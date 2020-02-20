Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.90.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,905 shares of company stock valued at $11,952,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $179.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.57 and a 12 month high of $179.57.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

