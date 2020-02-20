Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 448,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $103.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.08. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $141.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

