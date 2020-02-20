Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases Shares of 11,377 Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,664,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,946,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,653,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,169,000 after acquiring an additional 560,143 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 388,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 22,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caretrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.43.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $25.54.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

