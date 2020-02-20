Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 429,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,090,000 after buying an additional 15,242 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $1,532,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.81.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average is $37.29. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6119 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 122.50%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

