Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stake in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Arch Coal were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,879 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 354,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,267,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 130,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 61,775 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 8,292.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38,644 shares during the last quarter.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

ARCH opened at $55.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.89. Arch Coal Inc has a 12-month low of $50.75 and a 12-month high of $101.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $835.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Arch Coal had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. Arch Coal’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Coal Inc will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCH. ValuEngine raised Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Arch Coal in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Arch Coal from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Coal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

In related news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $91,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,537. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Coal Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.