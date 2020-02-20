Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,615 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NATI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,961,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 4,640.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 197,191 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,222,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,123,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,735,000 after acquiring an additional 111,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $44.57 on Thursday. National Instruments Corp has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.87.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $367.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

In related news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,984.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,289 shares of company stock worth $412,081. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NATI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

