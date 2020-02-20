Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 24,264.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRE. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

DRE opened at $38.36 on Thursday. Duke Realty Corp has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $38.58. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

