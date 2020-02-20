Boston Partners Acquires Shares of 2,399 Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQM. State Street Corp increased its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 113,235 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $2,215,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 889.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 71,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 64,245 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,507 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

NYSE:SQM opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $45.38.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.65 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 15.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

