Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys Shares of 2,582 Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 17.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,110,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,495,000 after acquiring an additional 165,734 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,659,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,219,000 after acquiring an additional 153,198 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,352,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,349,000 after acquiring an additional 87,642 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 45.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,928,000 after acquiring an additional 76,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 59,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $86.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $72.36 and a 52 week high of $88.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.64 and its 200 day moving average is $80.96. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

KRC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

