Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New Investment in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EV. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Eaton Vance during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,075,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $550,928.06.

EV has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

EV opened at $51.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12-month low of $36.84 and a 12-month high of $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $433.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Eaton Vance’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.