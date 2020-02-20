Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gold Fields by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,738,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,853,000 after buying an additional 15,477,875 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,650,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,878,000 after buying an additional 454,046 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 518.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,146,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,760,000 after buying an additional 10,182,332 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Gold Fields by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,546,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after buying an additional 2,727,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 2,832.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $7.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

