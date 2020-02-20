Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,376 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,026 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,007,000. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,625,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,587,000 after purchasing an additional 610,264 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11,384.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 421,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,472,000 after acquiring an additional 417,462 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV opened at $120.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $121.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.