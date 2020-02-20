Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Position in Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its position in shares of Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) by 95.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 371,374 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 3.09% of Akers Biosciences worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Akers Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:AKER opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. Akers Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $30.24.

Akers Biosciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company's marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness.

