Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires Shares of 2,189 WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after buying an additional 38,846 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 622,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,427,000 after buying an additional 16,681 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $102.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion and a PE ratio of 28.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.01. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $74.15 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

