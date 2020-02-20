Bessemer Group Inc. Has $25,000 Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Information Services Group by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 245,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 71,762 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Information Services Group by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 24,047 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Information Services Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 349,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Information Services Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on III shares. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Information Services Group stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.62 million, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56. Information Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

