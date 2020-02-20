Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes $131,000 Position in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 5,837.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 768,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 755,841 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fitbit in the 4th quarter worth about $3,339,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fitbit in the 4th quarter worth about $3,029,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fitbit in the 4th quarter worth about $3,018,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fitbit in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fitbit stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31. Fitbit Inc has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

FIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fitbit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $7.30 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.75 to $7.35 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

In related news, CEO James Park sold 340,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $2,318,711.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 527,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

