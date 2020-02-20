Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States. The Company holds interests in two oil and gas projects: the Marcelina Creek Field Development and the Coulter Field. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is headquartered in Houston Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Torchlight Energy Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of Torchlight Energy Resources stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. Torchlight Energy Resources has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Torchlight Energy Resources by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 441,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Torchlight Energy Resources by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 593,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Torchlight Energy Resources by 6,171.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 735,186 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Torchlight Energy Resources by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 51,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

