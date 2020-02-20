VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VEON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered VEON from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VEON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.21.

VEON opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. VEON has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in VEON by 15.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,955,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,092,000 after buying an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in VEON by 8,472.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,544,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,107,000 after buying an additional 7,456,455 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in VEON by 25.8% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 771,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 158,284 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in VEON during the third quarter worth approximately $4,266,000. Finally, Prosperity Capital Management Ltd increased its position in VEON by 8.0% during the third quarter. Prosperity Capital Management Ltd now owns 48,165,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $115,598,000 after buying an additional 3,568,109 shares during the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

