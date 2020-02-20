Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Varex Imaging Corporation is an innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions. Its components are used in medical imaging as well as industrial and security imaging applications. The company operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is based in Salt Lake City, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of VREX opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $996.62 million, a PE ratio of 81.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.31. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.05.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.81 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 1.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $390,567.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,149 shares in the company, valued at $729,340.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $39,275.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,423.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 14.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 12,640 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 48.5% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 18.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 8.1% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 98,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

