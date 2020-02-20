Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Washington Federal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.10. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Washington Federal will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 546.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.