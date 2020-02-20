Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

WVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $48.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.8% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,177,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,239,000 after purchasing an additional 458,053 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 252.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $2,028,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.