Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Raised to $127.00 at Cfra

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Cfra from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Cfra’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDT. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.28.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $113.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

