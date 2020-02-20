Deutsche Bank Cuts Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $149.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank from $158.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MHK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Cfra reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

NYSE:MHK opened at $131.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.54. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $108.93 and a 1-year high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $972,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

