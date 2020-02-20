Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MODN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Model N stock opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. Model N has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.26 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. Model N’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 7,788 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $257,237.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,506,990.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Barter sold 2,377 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $78,512.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,134,149.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $531,105 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

