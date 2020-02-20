Raymond James Reiterates “Strong-Buy” Rating for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Nutrien from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.22. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $40.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Nutrien by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.