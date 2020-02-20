Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) Downgraded by JMP Securities

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) was downgraded by research analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RESI. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Front Yard Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE RESI opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $609.39 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.31. Front Yard Residential has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $13.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RESI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Front Yard Residential by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after acquiring an additional 270,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Front Yard Residential by 9.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Front Yard Residential by 24.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Front Yard Residential by 15.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Front Yard Residential by 5.3% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after acquiring an additional 56,040 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Front Yard Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Front Yard Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.