Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) Downgraded by JMP Securities

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) was downgraded by research analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RESI. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.
Shares of NYSE RESI opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $609.39 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.31. Front Yard Residential has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $13.28.
About Front Yard Residential
Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.
