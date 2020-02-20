Morgan Stanley Lowers ResMed (NYSE:RMD) to Equal Weight

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $165.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.58% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CLSA began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of RMD stock opened at $176.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ResMed has a 12 month low of $96.81 and a 12 month high of $177.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.08 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. ResMed’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total transaction of $204,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,942,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total value of $199,566.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,323,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,906 shares of company stock valued at $6,222,263 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 748.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 56,738 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ResMed by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ResMed by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in ResMed by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 55,543 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.