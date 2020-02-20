Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.15.

SQNS opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sequans Communications stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.14% of Sequans Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

