$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) to announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.68. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBHS. Zelman & Associates downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,230,000.00. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.4% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $72.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $73.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.44%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

