MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MGNX. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MacroGenics from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.09.

Shares of MGNX opened at $10.84 on Thursday. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $22.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MacroGenics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in MacroGenics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in MacroGenics by 546.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

