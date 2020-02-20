Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Receives C$114.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$114.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$105.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Sunday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.93, for a total value of C$104,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$140,081.55.

CJT opened at C$119.61 on Monday. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$73.22 and a 52-week high of C$123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$114.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$101.90.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

