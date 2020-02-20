Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Receives C$114.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$114.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$105.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Sunday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.93, for a total value of C$104,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$140,081.55.

CJT opened at C$119.61 on Monday. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$73.22 and a 52-week high of C$123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$114.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$101.90.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Article: Forex

Analyst Recommendations for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Torchlight Energy Resources Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Torchlight Energy Resources Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
VEON Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
VEON Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Varex Imaging Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Varex Imaging Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Washington Federal Coverage Initiated at Stephens
Washington Federal Coverage Initiated at Stephens
Wave Life Sciences Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Wave Life Sciences Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Medtronic PT Raised to $127.00 at Cfra
Medtronic PT Raised to $127.00 at Cfra


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report