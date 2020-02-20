$0.61 EPS Expected for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Qualys reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Qualys.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Shares of QLYS opened at $93.41 on Monday. Qualys has a 52 week low of $72.76 and a 52 week high of $95.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.22.

In other Qualys news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $129,518.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,402,100.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $38,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,904,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,511 shares of company stock worth $2,450,975 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,532,000 after purchasing an additional 82,375 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Qualys by 0.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 981,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Qualys by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 461,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,457,000 after purchasing an additional 59,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Qualys by 41.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,191,000 after purchasing an additional 86,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.