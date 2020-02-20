Brokerages Set Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Price Target at $7.50

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

OGZPY has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gazprom PAO (EDR) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, VTB Capital cut Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS:OGZPY opened at $7.23 on Monday. Gazprom PAO has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

