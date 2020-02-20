Myokardia (MYOK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ: MYOK) recently:

2/20/2020 – Myokardia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MyoKardia, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its product candidate consists of MYK-461, a small molecule to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, DCM-1, treats heritable dilated cardiomyopathy by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart, HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients and LUS-1, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart, which are in different clinical trial. MyoKardia, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

2/12/2020 – Myokardia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MyoKardia, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its product candidate consists of MYK-461, a small molecule to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, DCM-1, treats heritable dilated cardiomyopathy by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart, HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients and LUS-1, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart, which are in different clinical trial. MyoKardia, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

2/11/2020 – Myokardia had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $77.00 to $82.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Myokardia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/27/2020 – Myokardia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2020 – Myokardia was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/17/2020 – Myokardia had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $82.00 to $96.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Myokardia was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/3/2020 – Myokardia was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/27/2019 – Myokardia was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

NASDAQ:MYOK opened at $68.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.59. Myokardia Inc has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, insider Jake Bauer sold 13,096 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $852,942.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,617.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Fairey sold 2,899 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $197,247.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $552,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,828 shares of company stock worth $6,099,362. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Myokardia by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the 3rd quarter worth $1,335,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the 4th quarter worth $3,223,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the 3rd quarter worth $2,357,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the 3rd quarter worth $6,945,000.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

